Set in a dell to the north of Nottingham, arriving at Notts feels like entering a magical kingdom
Notts Golf Club Course Review
Green Fee Range: £55-£120
Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,914 Yards
Visitor Times: Welcome year round except for Saturdays, Bank Holidays and for Friday and Sunday mornings.
Website: www.nottsgolfclub.co.uk
Notts Golf Club Course Review
An eye-catching climb this time for the Midlands’ top-ranked course on account of an ongoing bunker improvement programme that is successfully recreating a true heathland appearance. The long entrance road builds a real sense of anticipation as you make your way down to the clubhouse, and a genuine away-from-it-all feel is one of Notts’ key selling points. Add in a fine heathland routing with sometimes breath-taking changes in elevation and a host of exceptional holes and it’s easy to see why the course is riding so high.
Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland
This larger-than-life, sprawling, undulating heathland/woodland mixture is set in a truly tranquil setting.
It is big in scale, majestic from start to finish, covering a vast acreage which gives the golfer a real feeling of freedom and space, without being too tiring on the legs.
The club and course are widely known as Hollinwell, a variation of the very pretty “holy well” that can be found by the 8th tee, where golfers can enjoy a refreshing drink of water from the natural spring.
It is one of the finest tests in the country, full of variety, working its way across undulating turf that’s lined with gorse and fern, through valleys, up hills and back down again.
It’s all systems go from the start, as the first few holes all invite a big drive, and the course then heads through a more tree-lined section before the 11th takes you up onto higher ground.
The glorious long par-3 13th, played from a wonderfully elevated tee, often calls for a wood, and the closing hole back down to the clubhouse is a real challenge.
Many important events have been staged over the course, and with the addition of two new holes, there is now a route back to the traditional clubhouse from the 7th for those wanting to play a quick nine.
The Best Golf Courses In Nottinghamshire
Featuring the home of Lee Westwood, we take…
Swinley Forest Golf Club Course Review
The Surrey/Berkshire border is home to arguably the…
The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review
This Herbert Fowler design is a layout demanding…
The Berkshire Golf Club Red Course Review
Six par 3s, six par 4s and six…
Course changes since previous ranking
Continuing program of bunker improvement to create heathland appearance
Proposed course changes
None yet confirmed
Golf Monthly Verdict
Heathland golf at its best with a wonderful sense of solitude.