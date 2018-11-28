Set in a dell to the north of Nottingham, arriving at Notts feels like entering a magical kingdom

Green Fee Range: £55-£120

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,914 Yards

Visitor Times: Welcome year round except for Saturdays, Bank Holidays and for Friday and Sunday mornings.

Website: www.nottsgolfclub.co.uk

Notts Golf Club Course Review

An eye-catching climb this time for the Midlands’ top-ranked course on account of an ongoing bunker improvement programme that is successfully recreating a true heathland appearance. The long entrance road builds a real sense of anticipation as you make your way down to the clubhouse, and a genuine away-from-it-all feel is one of Notts’ key selling points. Add in a fine heathland routing with sometimes breath-taking changes in elevation and a host of exceptional holes and it’s easy to see why the course is riding so high.

This larger-than-life, sprawling, undulating heathland/woodland mixture is set in a truly tranquil setting.

It is big in scale, majestic from start to finish, covering a vast acreage which gives the golfer a real feeling of freedom and space, without being too tiring on the legs.

The club and course are widely known as Hollinwell, a variation of the very pretty “holy well” that can be found by the 8th tee, where golfers can enjoy a refreshing drink of water from the natural spring.

It is one of the finest tests in the country, full of variety, working its way across undulating turf that’s lined with gorse and fern, through valleys, up hills and back down again.

It’s all systems go from the start, as the first few holes all invite a big drive, and the course then heads through a more tree-lined section before the 11th takes you up onto higher ground.

The glorious long par-3 13th, played from a wonderfully elevated tee, often calls for a wood, and the closing hole back down to the clubhouse is a real challenge.

Many important events have been staged over the course, and with the addition of two new holes, there is now a route back to the traditional clubhouse from the 7th for those wanting to play a quick nine.