This beautiful heathland course between Bournemouth and Poole has taken major strides over the last few years

Parkstone Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £110

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,282 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday – Friday: between 09:38 – 11.00 (except for Tuesday’s) and 14:10 – 15.30. Weekends and Bank holidays: between 14.10 and 15.30.

Website: www.parkstonegolfclub.com

Parkstone Golf Club Course Review

With all three of Bournemouth’s famous trio spurring each other on to greater things, Parkstone is one of many courses striving to return things closer to its heathland roots.

Willie Park Junior designed the original course here in 1909, and James Braid made substantial modifications in 1937, which are now being refined and remodelled.

The beckoning view from the patio outside the clubhouse is a magnet to the 1st tee, and throughout the round there are different and stimulating challenges, which appeal both strategically and visually.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

There are several thrilling tee shots, such as those at the 3rd where you play from a causeway that crosses water, the elevated tees at the 8th and 12th, and at the lovely par-3 18th over a valley towards the clubhouse.

The five excellent short holes are balanced perfectly by five very varied par 5s, each of which is progressively longer than the last.

Much work has been done under the masterful supervision of Martin Hawtree, and more will be completed soon.

Restricted in terms of lengthening by the slopes and its boundaries, the focus of this has been to make the bunkers more consistent, visible and relevant, with green complexes upgraded to match, tree clearance to promote light and air movement, and heather regeneration.What was already a most attractive course continues to improve and impress.