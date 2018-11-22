The 'Links in the Sky', Pennard's humps and bumps are situated on the clifftop of the Gower Peninsula
Pennard Golf Club Course Review
Green Fee: April – October – £65-£70, November – February – £30-£35.
Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,267 Yards
Visitor Times: Monday – from 10:00, Tuesday and Thursday – from 12:30, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – all day
Website: www.pennardgolfclub.com
This self-styled ‘links in the sky’ enjoys one of the most scenic settings in golf. Its cliff-top site means there are constant sea views and it is indeed a links, albeit one that floats some 200 feet above the Bristol Channel.
Golf has been played here since 1896 with the course getting a major James Braid makeover in 1908. The current Par-71, 6231 yard lay-out has been described as the “links in the sky”, and looking down on the estuary from the 6th and 7th you’ll understand why.
The tucked-away green on the short par-4 7th makes it trickier than the card suggests, and it’s probably the only fairway in Britain flanked by a Norman castle on one side and the remains of a church the other. It’s said a village once stood here too, wiped out in a sandstorm.
The back nine works its way closer to the sea, but your card is anything but safe as you walk off the 15th green there’s a real sting in the tail. The 16th isn’t a long par-5 but the sea views as you walk up the fairway are breathtaking, and the sloping 18th favours faders and is a hard fairway to find especially when the ground is firm.
Where else will you find challenging links terrain, a Norman castle and beautiful sea views all-wrapped up in one package. All of which makes Wales’ 16th oldest club well worth a visit.
Course changes since previous ranking
Nothing with regard to design, but a continued improvement to the quality of the turf and the playability of the golf course
Proposed course changes
Continuing turf management following Gordon Irvine’s detailed plan… completing the work started many years ago on the 2nd green, seeking advice from world-renowned course designer Tom Doak.
Golf Monthly Verdict
A lovely course enhanced by a spectacular location – take your camera!