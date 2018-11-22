The 'Links in the Sky', Pennard's humps and bumps are situated on the clifftop of the Gower Peninsula

Pennard Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee: April – October – £65-£70, November – February – £30-£35.

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,267 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday – from 10:00, Tuesday and Thursday – from 12:30, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – all day

Website: www.pennardgolfclub.com

This self-styled ‘links in the sky’ enjoys one of the most scenic settings in golf. Its cliff-top site means there are constant sea views and it is indeed a links, albeit one that floats some 200 feet above the Bristol Channel.

Golf has been played here since 1896 with the course getting a major James Braid makeover in 1908. The current Par-71, 6231 yard lay-out has been described as the “links in the sky”, and looking down on the estuary from the 6th and 7th you’ll understand why.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

The tucked-away green on the short par-4 7th makes it trickier than the card suggests, and it’s probably the only fairway in Britain flanked by a Norman castle on one side and the remains of a church the other. It’s said a village once stood here too, wiped out in a sandstorm.

The back nine works its way closer to the sea, but your card is anything but safe as you walk off the 15th green there’s a real sting in the tail. The 16th isn’t a long par-5 but the sea views as you walk up the fairway are breathtaking, and the sloping 18th favours faders and is a hard fairway to find especially when the ground is firm.

Where else will you find challenging links terrain, a Norman castle and beautiful sea views all-wrapped up in one package. All of which makes Wales’ 16th oldest club well worth a visit.