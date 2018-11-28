The 2017 Irish Open venue is one of Northern Ireland's finest courses

Portstewart Golf Club Strand Course Review

Green Fee Range: £60 – £175

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,605 yards

Visitor times: Visitors welcome everyday, do note members-only times however

Website: portstewartgc.co.uk

Running through towering dunes, Portstewart’s Strand course has one of the most spectacular opening nines in golf.

The Strand course played host to the 2017 Irish Open, won by Jon Rahm, and is one of three courses at the club.

Situated on the north coast of Northern Ireland, Portstewart is just five miles west of 2019 Open venue Royal Portrush.

A golfing break taking in both of those would be highly recommended.

It is regarded as Northern Ireland’s third-best course behind Royal County Down and Royal Portrush.

The club 1894 and its Strand course was designed by Willie Park Jr with later alterations from Des Giffin.

Highlights include the phenomenal front nine, starting with the excellent dogleg-right opener.

The two par-3s at three and six are also two excellent holes.

To prepare for the 2017 Irish Open, improvements to the back nine included the introduction of some small dunes to frame the greens.

The changes have clearly paid off, as Portstewart’s Stand Course has entered the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 rankings for 2019/20.