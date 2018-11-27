Venue for the first ever Open Championship, Prestwick is hallowed turf and the clubhouse is full of incredible memorabilia

Prestwick Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range:£195-£225.

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,551 Yards

Visitor Times:Weekday mornings and afternoons: Play between 8am and 9am is limited to 2 ball play except Wednesdays and Fridays when 4 ball play is permitted between 8.00am and 9.00am as part of the Prestwick Experience. No play before 10.15am on Thursdays. Fourball play is permitted at other times.

Weekends: Limited times are available on Sunday mornings and afternoons.

Website: www.prestwickgc.co.uk

The original home of The Open, this exceptional course dates back to 1851 and owes its roots to Old Tom Morris. Packed with blind shots, driveable par 4s, desert-sized bunkers and rollercoaster greens, it’s a lesson in golf course design.

Founded in 1851, Prestwick hosted 24 Opens in total, the last in 1925. The club was the crucible of golf’s greatest competition.

The course at Prestwick was originally 12 holes and it was over this layout that the early Opens were contested.

A stone cairn to the west of the clubhouse marks the site of the old 1st tee. As 18 holes became the accepted norm towards the end of the 19th century, Prestwick was altered accordingly, although most of the original features remained, as they do to this day.

A round at Prestwick is a special experience. It’s a historic and fascinating layout that provides a complete examination of the game.

Much like the Old Course at St Andrews, one must look beyond the unusual appearance in order to understand the subtle nuances and get to grips with the challenge Prestwick poses.

It’s a track from another age that demands a patient and strategic approach, a full arsenal of shots and a creative short game.

Past gorse and over streams, with stunning views of Arran in the background, there are humps and hillocks, huge sleepered bunkers and perplexingly contoured greens to be negotiated. In 2014 Prestwick was host to the 88th Boys’ Amateur Championship.