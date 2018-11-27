Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review - Set amid towering dunes, this Pat Ruddy design will live vividly in the memory

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review

Green Fee Range: €95-€130

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,345 Yards

Visitor Times: 7 days a week from 1st March to 31st October.

Website: www.rosapenna.ie



This splendid Pat Ruddy creation in County Donegal is blessed with as much visual drama as any modern links creation, set amid towering dunes that offer up glorious sea views. Undoubtedly tough when the wind is up there are no outright signature holes but instead a collection of 18 individual tests.

With such a magnificent setting, especially at a golfing resort, it would have been easy for the architect to allow golfers to revel in their surroundings.

However, Ruddy has provided a consistently strong and challenging set of 18 very individual holes – all good and with some absolute crackers.

Somewhat unusually for a new course, there is just the one starting point, but this means that once you are away you can completely lose yourself – not to mention a few balls.

There are plenty of elevated tees and greens, marram-shrouded mounds and the most photogenic views over the bay and mountains beyond.

Maintained in fine order, especially so in winter, it is as enjoyable as it is tough, as stimulating as it is challenging.

Along with the historic and upgraded Old Tom Morris course, the potential for more holes on the neighbouring land, and an excellent golf hotel with friendly service, Rosapenna is deservedly continuing to grow in reputation as one of the very finest golfing destinations.