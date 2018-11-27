A superb, old-fashioned and very testing links that is one of Scotland's very best

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club Balgownie Course Review

Green Fee Range: £86-£190

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,537 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday & Wednesday – 10:00-11:30 & 14:00-15:30, Tuesday & Thursday – 11:00-12:00 & 14:00-15:30, Friday – 10:00-11:00 & 14:30-15:30, Weekends – after 15:30

Website: www.royalaberdeengolf.com



Royal Aberdeen Golf Club Balgownie Course Review

This is a classic out-and-back Scottish links with narrow and rumpled fairways, sloping greens, testing run-off areas and perilous bunkers.

The front nine delivers one of the finest stretches of links holes to be found anywhere in the world and the back nine provides a thorough test of strategy and ball striking.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

The course was originally laid out by Archie and Robert Simpson of Carnoustie, before James Braid advised on alterations to the greens and bunkering in 1925.

but Royal Aberdeen is a progressive club and, together with Hawtree & Co, they constantly look to refine a layout that frequently welcomes the biggest championships, most recently the 2018 Amateur Championship.

The 1st strikes out from directly in front of the clubhouse, straight towards the North Sea and a flag seemingly perched right on the shoreline.

The layout then turns into the dunes, following the coastline to the turn.