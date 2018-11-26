Dating back to the 1880s, the birth of this fabulous links coincided with the building of a railway line that made the local town a popular holiday destination

Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review



Green Fee Range: £60-£250

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,787 Yards

Visitor Times: AM & PM on Monday, Tuesday and Friday – AM only on Thursday – PM only on Sunday

Website: www.royalcountydown.org

One of the most photographed courses in the world, Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links.

The Mountains of Mourne provide a glorious backdrop, and when the gorse or heather are in bloom, it’s hard to imagine a lovelier place to play.

Now 125 years old, the course has evolved thanks to the influence of some of golf’s finest architects, including Old Tom Morris and Harry Colt.

One of the game’s finest commentators, Bernard Darwin, described this classic links as one of “big and glorious carries, nestling greens, entertainingly blind shots, local knowledge and beautiful turf – the kind of golf that people play in their most ecstatic dreams”.