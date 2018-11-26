Come with us on a tantalising tour of…

Expand Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2017/18

The views around Dornoch are stunning. Whether you look up the striking coastline to the north, inland to the mountains or out along the silvery beaches that bound the course, the vistas are captivating.

Many a local will deliberately play short here, rather than risk missing the green either side with the resulting shenanigans that often entails.

The layout forges out from the town, skirting gorse-covered sand hills. That gorse provides a persistent threat while sloping fairways and undulating greens with devilish run-offs add to the challenge.

The track climbs to the top of the old dunes and back down to the coast before turning for home and into the prevailing winds.

The run in is fabulous, from the bunkerless 14th – Foxy – with its rascally plateau green, to the dogleg 17th where you must decide whether to play short from the tee, or to fire over the marker pole into the unknown.

Royal Dornoch delivers a selection of highly individual and unadulterated golf holes flowing across the most exquisite playing surfaces.

This is golf in its purest form.

Course changes since previous ranking

Realignment and slight lengthening of 12th hole, new teeing complex on the 14th hole

Proposed course changes

Work started in January 2018 on a new 7th hole, completion scheduled for the Spring 2021

Golf Monthly Instruction

Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Our most northerly Top 100 course is more than worth the journey