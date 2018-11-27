Royal Liverpool, or Hoylake to its many friends, returned to The Open Championship roster in 2006 and has produced two mighty champions in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review
Green Fee Range: £90-£185
Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,907 Yards
Visitor Times: Members have exclusive rights to the tee at set times – Thursday is Ladies’ Day and visitors can only be accommodated after 14:30 – play at weekends is not normally allowed – the Club may insist on 2-ball or 3-ball play
Website: www.royal-liverpool-golf.com
Host to The Open Championship on 12 occasions, Royal Liverpool or Hoylake is one of the most historic clubs and courses in the country.
At the tip of the Wirral peninsula and set on fairly flat ground, it’s a superb layout with beautiful greens and wonderful natural contours.
Always maintained in immaculate condition, there are some uniquely memorable golf holes to experience at Hoylake.
It’s a course where emphasis is placed on strong driving and tee shots must be threaded between punishing bunkering.
The stretch of holes along the coast is particularly memorable.
The mighty links at Hoylake, where the first Amateur Championship was staged in 1885, took Open Championship centre stage again in 2014 after a successful return to the rota in 2006, the year Tiger claimed the title over a parched links landscape shortly after the death of his father, Earl.
Rory’s victory in 2014 was played out in very different conditions, over much greener terrain with more significant rough to negotiate.
The tireless work of course manager, Craig Gilholm, and his team had left Royal Liverpool in superb condition, and The R&A eulogising as to the quality of the playing surfaces presented to the world’s best golfers.
This is a venerable links of contrasting landscapes, starting and finishing over flatter ground visible from the clubhouse, before playing its way out to a memorable mid-round stretch closer to the estuary.
Much like Birkdale, the par 3s are particularly impressive, from the much-photographed 11th – Alps – along the estuary, to the shorter 15th, where a narrow green and five deep pot bunkers pose a test of accuracy rather than length.
Course changes since previous ranking
None
Proposed course changes
None advised
Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict
Historic and unique links presenting a stern test