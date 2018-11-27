Royal Liverpool, or Hoylake to its many friends, returned to The Open Championship roster in 2006 and has produced two mighty champions in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £90-£185

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,907 Yards

Visitor Times: Members have exclusive rights to the tee at set times – Thursday is Ladies’ Day and visitors can only be accommodated after 14:30 – play at weekends is not normally allowed – the Club may insist on 2-ball or 3-ball play

Website: www.royal-liverpool-golf.com

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

Host to The Open Championship on 12 occasions, Royal Liverpool or Hoylake is one of the most historic clubs and courses in the country.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

At the tip of the Wirral peninsula and set on fairly flat ground, it’s a superb layout with beautiful greens and wonderful natural contours.

Always maintained in immaculate condition, there are some uniquely memorable golf holes to experience at Hoylake.

It’s a course where emphasis is placed on strong driving and tee shots must be threaded between punishing bunkering.

The stretch of holes along the coast is particularly memorable.

The mighty links at Hoylake, where the first Amateur Championship was staged in 1885, took Open Championship centre stage again in 2014 after a successful return to the rota in 2006, the year Tiger claimed the title over a parched links landscape shortly after the death of his father, Earl.

Rory’s victory in 2014 was played out in very different conditions, over much greener terrain with more significant rough to negotiate.

The tireless work of course manager, Craig Gilholm, and his team had left Royal Liverpool in superb condition, and The R&A eulogising as to the quality of the playing surfaces presented to the world’s best golfers.

This is a venerable links of contrasting landscapes, starting and finishing over flatter ground visible from the clubhouse, before playing its way out to a memorable mid-round stretch closer to the estuary.