Royal St David's Golf Club Course Review - one of Wales' premier links courses is set over ideal coastal terrain and features a particularly demanding last five holes.

Royal St David’s Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £60-£95

Medal Tee: Par 69 – 6,403 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day – the on-line booking system is available for whenever there is no competition in place.

Website: www.royalstdavids.co.uk

Royal St David’s Golf Club Course Review

The flood damage that afflicted this stern but rewarding test of golf a couple of years ago has long gone and the club is concentrating on improving every element of the visitor experience both on and off the course.

Related: Top 100 courses UK and Ireland

This premier Welsh links at Harlech on the West coast owes its Royal patronage to HRH The Prince of Wales – later Edward VIII – who was captain in 1934.

It plays over essentially flat linksland between a tall dune ridge on the coastal side and an imposing 13th-century castle on the town side, underneath which the course sets out over a front nine that slowly builds towards a splendid back nine.

The par-3 4th, with its raised green, stands out early on, while the back-to-back par 5s on the 7th and 8th represent the links’ full quota of three-shotters.

The pace quickens as the course begins to skirt the dune ridge more closely on the 9th, with a string of magical back-nine moments following in its wake, from the semi-blind 220-yard 14th, to the stirring 15th.

The viewing steps behind the 16th provide both a rare glimpse of the sea and an elevated view of a seemingly modest par 4, where clusters of pot bunkers up at the green add to the test.

Overall, this is a links that places strong demands on good positional play and willing acceptance of the odd rogue bounce.