Royal St George's - the first English course to host The Open - is just a little different from the other links on the rota

Royal St George’s Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £100-£225

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,630 Yards

Visitor Times: Visitors may play Monday to Friday – fourballs on Tuesday, otherwise two ball golf

Website: www.royalstgeorges.com

Royal St George’s Golf Club Course Review

The unquestionable star of the Kent coast’s triple Open alliance became the earliest English host course when the Claret Jug first ventured south 120 years ago.

Set over a beautiful tract of unspoiled seaside land, every hole at Royal St George’s is distinct.

It’s a testing course and with its undulating terrain, dunes and deep bunkering, a premium is placed on accurate hitting and steady driving.

Related: Top 100 golf courses UK and Ireland

Founded in 1887, the club has welcomed golf’s most prestigious tournament 14 times in all, with Darren Clarke the most recent Open champion here in 2011.

The Open will return to the Kent links in 2020.

JH Taylor won the first ever Open at Royal St George’s in 1894, and didn’t break 80 once. In 1993 – 99 years later – Greg Norman became the first champion golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

Darren Clarke won his first major in 2011, the last time St George’s hosted the world’s oldest major.

The links terrain here is imbued with greater character than its immediate neighbours, courtesy of a more rugged dune system and the most rumpled fairways on the Open rota.

But it was these dunes that saw Royal St George’s fall out of Open favour after 1949, as William Laidlaw Purves’ 1887 creation boasted too many blind shots for mid 20th-century tastes.

The classic par-3 6th, for example, was originally a blind par 3 played over the tall dunes to the left of the green where spectators gather during Open week.