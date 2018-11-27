The historic and delightfully old-fashioned links dates back to 1878, although it was another decade before it became a full 18-hole course

Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee Range £195-£250

Medal Tee – Par 71 – 6,641 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – 9:00-10:30 and 14:30-16:00

Website: www.royaltroon.co.uk

The tremendously exciting Open of 2016 showcased the brilliant test of golf presented by Royal Troon.

Huge skies stretch above this open links as you forge out from the clubhouse, as the front nine takes you to the loop and the famous Postage Stamp 8th hole.

The challenge ramps as you reach the punishing back nine; generally played into the wind, it’s a fabulous stretch of testing holes all the way back in.

Troon may not have the striking surrounds of a Turnberry or St Andrews, but the quality of the links layout itself is beyond doubt.

The famous old links on the Ayrshire coast started out as a six-holer in the late 1870s, with the extension to 18, under the supervision of George Strath, completed in 1888.

The Open Championship first hit town in 1923, since then it has hosted a further eight, with 2016’s famous battle between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson the most recent installment.

Depending on the strength and direction of the wind, the Old course can be a serious challenge, and golfers usually need to make their scores heading out with the prevailing wind, as the return journey is testing enough even in calm conditions.

A decade ago, Todd Hamilton and his hybrid club outlasted Ernie Els in extra time. Since then, as with all Open rota courses, the links has undergone a number of improvements to better challenge the skills of the modern tour pro.

Among the changes implemented by Martin Ebert are a new dune system beyond the 9th green to improve the visuals; the reintroduction of a classic Dr Alister MacKenzie bunker in the ridge players drive over on the 10th; and a major reworking of the demanding 15th.

A new left-hand tee – close to where it was for Troon’s first Open 91 years ago – has been introduced, prompting a realignment of the fairway through a gentle valley up towards the green.