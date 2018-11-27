Royal West Norfolk Golf Club Course Review - Royal West Norfolk, or Brancaster, is a marvellous, individual links
Royal West Norfolk Golf Club Course Review
Green Fee Range: £60-£90
Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,457 Yards
Visitor Times: Weekdays, excluding Bank Holidays
Website: www.rwngc.org
Brancaster’s rugged links is something a little bit different, with some holes, and indeed the entrance road, affected by the tide. Packed with character and some stirring holes, it is a wonderful experience from start to finish.
Royal West Norfolk, or Brancaster Golf Club, was founded in 1892 and the original course layout by Holcombe Ingleby has been little altered over the past 120 years.
History is a great feature at Brancaster and, as a result, this is a course and club of true character. The course’s individual charm is evident from the outset.
Stepping out of the fabulous old clubhouse, the golfer must cross a section of the beach to reach the 1st tee.
Out on the links, in the shelter of the sand dunes, there’s a great feeling of tranquillity to be found and this is a venue where pure golfing escapism is possible.
Brancaster is a natural, out-and-back links course delivering an excellent test of seaside golf. The prevailing wind assists on the front nine and hurts on the run for home to the clubhouse.
There’s great variety to be found on this layout, and some uniquely memorable holes, from the short par-3 4th, with its raised sleepered green, to the 8th and 9th holes, where the marshland becomes flooded at high tide.
With its sleepered bunkers, elevated greens, salt marshes and sand dunes, Royal West Norfolk provides a golfing experience like no other.
Course changes since previous ranking
None
Proposed course changes
None planned
Golf Monthly Verdict
Step-back-in-time links that is still a true test in the modern era