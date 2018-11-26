Some highly memorable holes played over distinctive rolling terrain, through and around striking dunes

Saunton Golf Club West Course Review

Green Fee Range: £50-£90

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,200 Yards

Visitor Times: From 09:30 every day

Website: www.sauntongolf.co.uk

As is often the case where a club has two Top 100 courses, personal opinion varies as to which is the more enjoyable. At Saunton, the West shares pretty much all of the very appealing characteristics of the East.

In 1935 the members at Saunton decided they required a second course, so Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design.

The new course was built, but when the Second World War started in 1939 it was occupied by the military and used for training.

The West course was re-designed by Frank Pennink, but it didn’t re-open until 1973. In the late 1980s all of the greens were re-laid and 30 new bunkers added.

This is an undulating links with many of the holes set between the dunes. Cross-ditches, grassy mounds and hollows, clever bunkering and raised greens combine to produce an excellent challenge.

It’s a course demanding a good strategic approach and accurate ball-striking, particularly when the fairways become firm and fast through the summer.

This is a real thinker’s track with some tricky dogleg holes to negotiate and a fine selection of par 3s, four of the five measuring over 190 yards.

Some tees are raised to offer good views of the surrounding countryside, while a number of greens are set into the dunes, adding to the visual appeal of the layout.

Saunton is a friendly and welcoming club, and the clubhouse has been recently refurbished, which is a comfortable and stylish location for a post-round debrief.