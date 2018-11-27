Silloth on Solway Golf Club Course Review - With stunning views north to Galloway and south to the Lakes, Silloth has evolved naturally with contributions from Willie Park Jr and Alister MacKenzie

Silloth on Solway Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £30-£65

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,408 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.sillothgolfclub.co.uk

Blessed with a dreamy, idyllic setting, the rumpled links at Silloth on Solway is one of those rare courses that never seems to attract a bad word. Heather, gorse and the breeze will test every department of your game.

Golf in this remote north-west corner of Cumbria has existed since 1892 when David Grant laid out this highly regarded links, complete with blind holes and sandy waste areas, long before they became fashionable once more.

Dr Alister MacKenzie and Willie Park Junior have also lent a design hand over the years. Much like Royal Dornoch and Woodhall Spa, Silloth’s relative inaccessibility should never be used as an excuse not to visit – you will almost certainly go away eulogising about your experience and will want to come back, soon.

The firm fairways and greens are wonderfully framed by vibrant heather and vivid gorse in season, with the views stretching away to the Galloway Hills across the Solway Firth, the Isle of Man, and the Lakeland fells to the south-east.

It can sometimes be unrelentingly challenging when the wind off the Firth is at its strongest, but there are many holes to savour regardless.

The short 9th plays from a raised tee down to a stoutly defended green that may look easy when there’s no wind, but which will shrink in size dramatically when longer clubs are required.

The par-5 13th then asks many questions, with its tight second shot through a gully, then a final approach to a raised green cleverly designed to repel all but the most precise of shots.

Silloth is also one of the best-value courses in our Top 100, so any extra you spend on petrol you will save when handing over your green fee!