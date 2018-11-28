One of Surrey's premier clubs, the Harry Colt course here is an absolute corker

St George’s Hill Golf Club Red and Blue Course Review

Green Fee Range: £95-£165

Medal Tee Par 70 – 6,541 Yards

Visitor Times: Wednesday to Friday

Website: www.stgeorgeshillgolfclub.co.uk



Surrey is a county packed with more than its fair share of top-drawer golf, and St George’s Hill is a quintessential, classic and classy treat that is always a delight.

The holes run through magnificent pine and over abundant heather, and as at Sunningdale, you could easily feel like you had stepped back half a century or more.

There are gentle but significant elevation changes which add to the visual impact at the same time as questioning club selection, and the unique and instantly recognisable clubhouse is perfectly situated above the greens that close each nine.

If PG Wodehouse had been an artist rather than an author and journalist, then this is exactly how the golf courses he wrote about would have looked.

St George’s Hill is one of Surrey’s abundant allocation of premier league, classic and classy pine-clad courses, and it epitomises all that is great and traditional about golf.

There are thrilling elevation changes which both reward and ask questions, and the unique and very stylish clubhouse looks imperiously down from the side of the hill over the course.

This is yet another Harry Colt creation – the architect with a greater presence in the Top 100 than any other – and it is packed with beautiful holes that will delight and challenge in equal measure.

Colt’s trademark bunkers abound, sometimes deceiving the eye but always pleasing it, and there is plenty of risk and reward.

The par-3 8th on the Red is an absolute gem – an exquisite one-shotter across a valley over heather and sand – the template for many a later design.

The Green nine was once part of a second 18 and it has been restored to provide a contrasting challenge to the better-known 18.

Although a little shorter, it more than makes up for that in its tight lines.