In our view, Sunningdale's delightful new course is the finest inland golf course in the whole of the UK and Ireland
Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review
Green Fee Range £130-£230
Medal Tee – Par 70 – 6,444 Yards
Visitor Times: Monday to Thursday – 08:12-10:30 & 12:40-15:00
Website: www.sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk
Designed by Colt and Morrison, the New at Sunningdale opened for play in 1923 with the layout finalised by 1939.
It’s a challenging track set across stunning heathland with fairways lined by testing rough and punishing heather.
The greens are undulating and fast but receptive to good shots.
The views are spectacular, particularly from the 6th tee (main image).
The superb short holes showcase the design skills of Harry Colt, while a remodelling of the 1st hole by Martin Hawtree has further added to the already stringent examination posed by this brilliant course.
If you were to invent a time machine and go back to the late 1930s when Harry Colt came back to Sunningdale with his associate John Morrison to make their final design changes, you would find pretty much what we have today; a course that is as near-perfect as it gets.
There is the most wonderful feeling of space, peace and majesty as you play some of the prettiest holes in golf.
Related Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review
Perhaps slightly more forgiving off the tee than the Old, most agree it is the more challenging and indeed the better of the two.
The tough, and slightly more parkland-like opener takes you out to the first of five wonderful short holes, and from here on it’s a constantly changing feast of vintage, heathery, sandy golf.
The next par 3, the 5th, deservedly features on the cover of Creating Classics – The Golf Courses of Harry Colt, and the view at the next tee down over the fairway, up to the right and past a water hazard to the green takes your breath away.
So lovely is the course that it is hard to think of anything you would change.
In a nutshell, this enduring classic is as enjoyable, testing, varied and attractive an inland course as you will find anywhere in the country.
The very definition of must-play.
Course changes since previous ranking
New practice ground with latest Huxley Turf target greens and grass tees
Refurbished short game area – practice bunkers and chipping green
New tee complex on 1st hole
Proposed course changes
New irrigation system 2020/2021
Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict
Just a breathtaking place to play with some truly memorising vistas. Perfect heathland golf delivering firm but fair test.