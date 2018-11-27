In our view, Sunningdale's delightful new course is the finest inland golf course in the whole of the UK and Ireland

Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review

Green Fee Range £130-£230

Medal Tee – Par 70 – 6,444 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Thursday – 08:12-10:30 & 12:40-15:00

Website: www.sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk



Designed by Colt and Morrison, the New at Sunningdale opened for play in 1923 with the layout finalised by 1939.

It’s a challenging track set across stunning heathland with fairways lined by testing rough and punishing heather.

The greens are undulating and fast but receptive to good shots.

The views are spectacular, particularly from the 6th tee (main image).

The superb short holes showcase the design skills of Harry Colt, while a remodelling of the 1st hole by Martin Hawtree has further added to the already stringent examination posed by this brilliant course.

If you were to invent a time machine and go back to the late 1930s when Harry Colt came back to Sunningdale with his associate John Morrison to make their final design changes, you would find pretty much what we have today; a course that is as near-perfect as it gets.