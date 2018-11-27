Willie Park Jr's Old course at Sunningdale is the choice of many when it comes to the very pinnacle of inland golf within these shores
Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review
Green Fee Range £130-£230
Medal Tee – Par 70 – 6,329 Yards
Visitor Times: Monday to Thursday – 08:12-10:30 & 12:40-15:00
Website: www.sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk
The Old Course at Sunningdale is a Willie Park Junior design that was opened for play in 1901.
It’s a majestic heathland layout set amid the pines, playing past heather and broom to superb, sprawling putting surfaces that tend to be extremely fast and unerringly true.
Sunningdale is one of the country’s great playing clubs and, as such, is frequently a host to significant amateur and professional competitions.
A favourite of many of the top players, the Old delivers a wonderful selection of holes where an emphasis is placed on accuracy and strategy.
Each spring, the famous Sunningdale Foursomes reaches its conclusion over the Old Course. The course has hosted a plethora of huge tournaments including, most recently, the 2015 Senior Open Championship.
The course starts relatively gently with a reachable par 5, but those lulled into a false sense of security will receive a jolt on the testing 2nd.
A par 4 of 466 yards, it demands a draw from the tee then a precise, long approach to a green that slopes away from front to back.
There’s great variety to be found on the Old Course with some classic short par 4s interspersed between longer holes.
The stretch around the turn is a highlight for some, from the gorgeous par-3 8th to the temptingly drivable 9th and the magnificent 10th that sweeps down and up to the fabled halfway hut.
The sausage sandwich here is another highlight of any round.
The 18th is a great closing par 4. Trouble waits on the right from the tee, then the approach must be played uphill towards the striking clubhouse and the iconic oak tree that is the club’s emblem.
Sunningdale is always looking at ways to improve and move forward and recent re-bunkering around the 7th and 8th greens has proved most successful.
Course changes since previous ranking
New practice ground with latest Huxley Turf target greens and grass tees
Refurbished short game area – practice bunkers and chipping green
New tee complexes on 2nd & 4th holes
New greenside bunkers on 7th & 8th holes
Proposed course changes
Winter 2018/2019: new championship tees on 15th hole & 18th hole
New fairway bunkering on the 18th
New irrigation system winter 2019/2020
Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict
Idyllic and historic track epitomising Home Counties golf. Easy to see why this wonderful golfing experience is a favourite of many pros