The Harry Colt layout comprises of two different nines and features far-reaching views and some of the best greens you will find

Tandridge Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £68-£83

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,509 Yards

Visitor Times: All day Monday, Wednesday and Thursday – contact club regarding other days including weekend twilights

W: www.tandridgegolfclub.com

Tandridge Golf Club Course Review

Beneficiary of a long-term and comprehensive upgrade to restore and enhance its Harry Colt heritage, the course at Tandridge offers a game of two halves with the flatter and strategic front nine leading to a rollercoaster and scenic ride back home.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

Harry Colt is considered by many as the greatest golf course architect of all time.

He has a larger presence in the Golf Monthly Top 100 than anyone, and his work has an enduring influence and legacy that includes Muirfield, Royal County Down, and the course often cited as the best in the world, Pine Valley.

He designed the course at Tandridge which opened for play in 1924, and over five years ago the club embarked on an ambitious scheme with Colt expert Frank Pont to restore the same principles and approach but in the context of today’s golfing world.

The upgrade has been completed for a couple of years now, and the feedback from members and visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive with the club hosting the 2014 English Women’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

The first hole is now a par five which plays into the prevailing wind meaning that par is no pushover.