Packed with history, there are plenty of thrills, especially at the two risk-reward holes that frame the back nine

The Belfry Brabazon Course Review

Green Fee Range: £60-£160

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,729 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.thebelfry.co.uk

The Belfry Brabazon Course Review

No course has played host to more Ryder Cups, the great parkland track was the venue for four contests between 1985 and 2002. It’s always presented beautifully despite the heavy play, and the undulating greens can be a joy to putt on. In essence, this is a true tournament venue.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

The Brabazon is one of three excellent layouts at the Midlands venue and has Ryder Cup history running through every fairway, green, bunker and lake.

The course is synonymous with the development of the European side and their emergence as a dominant force in the biennial tournament. Some of Team Europe’s greatest memories are rooted in the Belfry’s history.

Designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, The Brabazon is known as one of Britain’s premier tournament courses.

With its well-positioned lakes, streams and bunkering, good course management is essential if you’re to score well here.

It’s important to play for position off the tee, to consider the shape of each hole and the best side of the fairway to aim for.

Despite receiving a good deal of traffic, the layout is presented in great condition and the heavily sloping greens can become devilishly quick, demanding a silky touch.

There are many recognisable holes on the course, but two of the most famous are the short par-4 10th where the bold might attempt to drive over the ditch to the narrow green in the style of Seve Ballesteros, and the testing 18th where water must be avoided on the left with the drive, then cleared with the second to find the putting surface.

It was here in the Ryder Cup of 1989 that Christy O’Connor Jnr fired a now legendary 2-iron in to three feet to beat Fred Couples.