This Herbert Fowler design is a layout demanding precise ball striking if one is to find the immaculately maintained putting surfaces

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

Green Fee Range: £155-£205

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,398 Yards

Visitor Times: Every weekday by prior arrangement with the club secretary. Visitors also welcome after 12:00 at weekends. The Berkshire does not accept single golfers.

Website: www.theberkshire.co.uk

A picturesque and challenging Herbert Fowler design, the subtlety of the great man’s design is evident throughout this layout. Making use of the land’s natural slopes, the holes fit naturally and comfortably into the landscape.

Most people agree that this is by some way the tougher of the two lovely courses at The Berkshire.

With only half the number of par 5s and just the standard four short holes, all of which come in the first 13 holes, they’re right.

It opens with an absolute gem of a long par 3 played over a swaying ocean of heather and a hidden valley.

A three here feels like a birdie for most, and there’s then a gentle par 4 from an elevated tee and a reachable par 5 which offer the chance to get ahead of the game.

It is very advisable to do this, and keep doing so throughout the first 13 because the closing quintet of varied and testing par 4s offer a real sting in the tail.

The 14th has a blind tee shot from an elevated tee, where it’s important not to leak too far right, 15 doglegs to the left, 16 plays very long over a ditch to a raised green, 17 doglegs to the right and it’s all too easy to be blocked out, and the closing hole plays longer than you imagine as the approach is up the hill. All in all, the Blue is a superb course and a perfect complement to the Red.