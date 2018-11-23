There is wonderful variety to be found on this Kyle Phillips design, which plays over rolling Hertfordshire countryside
The Grove Golf Course Review
Green Fee Range: £129-£189
Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,766 Yards
Visitor Times: Open to all at all times, subject to availability (corporate day bookings, etc)
Website: www.thegrove.co.uk
Designed by Kyle Phillips, this beautifully laid-out course flows naturally across an impressive swathe of mature parkland. It played host to the WGC-American Express Championship won by Tiger in 2006 as well as the 2016 British Masters.
This immaculately conditioned parkland course has excellent bunkering and moulding with a terrific and comprehensive variety of features, such as tight doglegs, demanding carries over water and inviting drives from elevated tees.
The sumptuous 3rd, with its approach over ‘Hell’s Lake’, is a real test of the nerves, and the short hole that follows is all about hitting the right length.
There are further excellent par 4s both at the 5th and the perfect 18th to its raised green, and in 2006 Tiger Woods recorded an eagle three on the 567-yard 9th hole three days in succession.
The short holes are all very appealing, particularly the inviting 13th from its elevated tee. If you want to get the best from your round, the ‘Caddie Experience’ is well worth considering, as you will learn a great deal about both The Grove and your own game.
Away from the course, the efficient and yet relaxed and friendly welcome here is as good as it gets.
Course changes since previous ranking
None
Proposed course changes
None planned at the moment
Golf Monthly Verdict
Great blend of British parkland and stadium-style excitement
Rob Smith Visits…
I’ve been lucky enough to play at The Grove on a regular basis over the last decade, and having liked it from the start, it has continued to grow on me.
I know that not everyone is a fan of big, modern courses, but as someone who enjoys the best features of every style, I think this superbly maintained course is a real beauty. I will let a few of my photos from a recent visit offer a cross-section of what is on offer.
On my most recent visit, I was lucky enough to play with fellow GM columnist Dan Walker who was excellent company and who also hits the ball further than just about anyone with whom I have played.
I always enjoy returning to The Grove – the course has terrific variety and great visual appeal, and the informal and friendly welcome is a refreshing alternative to that at some of our rather more traditional clubs.