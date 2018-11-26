Weaving through some of the most towering dunes of any Irish links, The Island gets off to a flier with a superb opener and never lets up

The Island Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: €150-€175

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,486 Yards

Visitor Times: Contact club for details

Website: www.theislandgolfclub.ie

The Island Golf Club Course Review

This long-established Dublin club ranks among the most dramatic of our older links, playing through the kind of towering dunes more commonly found on modern creations.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

The club has invested in some subtle changes to the course over recent times and it now offers a wonderful array of golf, which starts at the very beginning and doesn’t let up.

The superb par 4 opener sets the scene perfectly and is played to a green beautifully framed on either side by towering dunes.

From then on it’s a rollercoaster of thrilling links golf played in and around the dunes that line the neighbouring marshland and estuary.

Although it opens with eight straight par 4s, each runs through its own valley and is blessed with a character entirely its own.

The 13th is a classic one-shotter with a much-needed bail-out area short and left, and the 14th has one of the most intimidating and narrow fairways not just here, not just in Ireland, but anywhere.

The next has a quite spectacular amphitheatre green surrounded by enormous dunes, as magnificent as you will find at Doonbeg or Carne.

If you wanted to design a perfect, testing finishing hole that would befit the most prestigious championship, all you would need to do would be to copy the 18th at The Island.

For a course that offers such a fascinating challenge in such spectacular surroundings, it is surprising that it is still not better known.