The Machrie has seen major renovation work in the past few years and yet it remains a tremendously natural golf course.

The Machrie Links Course Review

Green Fee Range: £75-£120

Medal Tee: Par 71, 6,303 Yards.

Visitor Times: Tees booked from 08.00 to 09.30 am on Sundays and some times booked Saturdays, but visitors welcome all other times

Website: www.campbellgrayhotels.com/machrie-islay-scotland/golf/

Set on the ruggedly beautiful Isle of Islay, The Machrie blends old and new links with a layout dating from 1891 that has been more recently updated by DJ Russell.

A tremendously natural course golf has been played here on the inner Hebridean island of Islay since 1891 when Willie Campbell laid out a course above Laggan Bay on land he described as singularly well-suited for golf. Not long, it relies heavily on alternative means of defence, including some thought-provoking blind shots.