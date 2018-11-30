Now in its 8th incarnation, the Top 100 criteria has evolved over the years with the list now being compiled using a precise range of assessment methods.

Top 100 Courses Ranking Criteria

The inaugural Golf Monthly Top 100 rankings were published in 2004, and we have worked extremely hard since then to take what is ostensibly a subjective process and make it as objective as possible. The result is a Top 100 and Next 100 that we will not claim are definitive or scientifically proven. They are, however, as fair and representative as possible.

Watch: Top 100 Courses Ranking Criteria

What is New?

The simple answer… not a lot! Over the last decade or so, we have worked hard to correct some anomalies in a system that at its inception admittedly involved a little more luck than judgement. Accordingly, we have worked on tightening the criteria and also adjusted the positionings to the point where they are far more accurate and stable. This means that unless something radical happens the course is already in roughly the right position.

Having said that, a handful of courses have moved down a few places this time, but this is generally not because they have declined. It is a combination of two factors: one is that those around them have upgraded and improved; the other is that, as wonderful as they all are, long-term reflection has suggested they were simply positioned a little too high in the first place.

There are four new names in the Top 100 – two of them re-entries resulting from extreme remodelling – and the updated list reflects some excellent upgrading elsewhere. As golfers, we are incredibly lucky that standards still continue to rise.

Evaluation Process

Before the latest biennial review period began, we looked very carefully at all of the feedback from the previous two years in order to prepare the list of contender courses. As usual, this comprised the current Top 100 and the next forty or so courses that we felt would have the greatest chance of breaking through. We then contacted all of the clubs involved to explain the process and criteria as we are reliant on their cooperation throughout.

We are extremely grateful to the clubs and their members for welcoming our visits, and indeed one of our key strengths is that we make sure we visit all of the contenders in each two-year cycle. This is not always an official Golf Monthly visit, as many of our assessors play contender courses in matches, in society visits or simply off-duty with friends.