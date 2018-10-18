Golf Monthly's Top 100 is the only list produced by golfers, for golfers. See which courses have made the list, find out where your favourites are ranked, tick off those you've visited and create a wish list of ones to play in the future.
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2017/18
1 Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa) Up 3
2 Muirfield Down 1
3 Royal County Down (Championship) Down 1
4 St Andrews (Old) Down 1
5 Carnoustie (Championship) Up 1
6 Royal Birkdale Down 1
7 Royal Dornoch (Championship) Up 1
8 Trump International Golf Links, Scotland Up 6
9 Sunningdale (New) Up 1
10 Royal St George’s (pictured below) Down 3
11 Royal Lytham & St Annes Down 2
12 Sunningdale (Old) Up 1
13 Royal Portrush (Dunluce) Down 2
14 Royal Liverpool Down 2
15 Ballybunion (Old) Up 1
16 Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) Up 1
17 Kingsbarns Up 4
18 Waterville Down 3
19 The European Club Up 1
20 Royal Troon (Old) Up 9
21 Castle Stuart (pictured below) Up 2
22 Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) Down 4
23 Royal Porthcawl Down 1
24 St George’s Hill (Red & Blue) No Move
25 Ganton Down 6
26 North Berwick Up 2
27 Portmarnock (Red & Blue) Down 2
28 Lahinch (Old) Down 2
29 Walton Heath (Old) Down 2
30 Hillside No Move
31 Burnham & Berrow (Championship) Up 2
32 Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland (pictured below) No Move
33 Nairn (Championship) Up 1
34 Hankley Common Up 7
35 Old Head Up 4
36 St Enodoc (Church) No Move
37 Gleneagles (King’s) Up 3
38 Swinley Forest No Move
39 Formby Down 2
40 Notts Up 8
41 Saunton (East) Down 6
42 The Berkshire (Red) Up 1
43 Prestwick Up 3
44 Royal St David’s No Move
45 Rosapenna (Sandy Hills) No Move
46 Silloth On Solway Up 5
47 Royal West Norfolk (pictured below) No Move
48 Alwoodley Up 4
49 Tralee Up 4
50 Walton Heath (New) Down 1
51 West Sussex Up 4
52 Western Gailes Up 2
53 Machrihanish Down 3
54 Rye (Old) Up 4
55 County Louth Up 4
56 Royal Cinque Ports No Move
57 The Berkshire (Blue) No Move
58 Blairgowrie (Rosemount) Up 4
59 Hunstanton Up 5
60 Moortown (pictured below) No Move
61 Saunton (West) No Move
62 Gleneagles (Queen’s) Up 1
63 Gullane (No.1) Up 5
64 Worplesdon Up 2
65 St Andrews (New) Up 2
66 Southport & Ainsdale Up 3
67 Liphook Up 3
68 Aberdovey Down 3
69 Ballyliffin (Glashedy) Up 4
70 Aldeburgh (Championship) Up 1
71 Woburn (Marquess’) (pictured below) Up 3
72 The Island Up 3
73 Druids Glen Up 3
74 Royal North Devon Down 2
75 Trevose (Championship) Up 2
76 Cruden Bay (Championship) Up 13
77 Mount Juliet Up 5
78 West Lancashire Up 1
79 West Hill Up 6
80 Lough Erne Down 2
81 The Belfry (Brabazon) Down 1
82 Parkstone Up 9
83 The Grove Up 4
84 Sherwood Forest Up 8
85 St Andrews (Castle) (pictured below) Up 5
86 Woking Up 9
87 County Sligo (Championship) Up 6
88 K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup) Down 4
89 Woburn (Duchess’) Up 5
90 Ferndown (Old) New Entry
91 Woburn (Duke’s) Up 6
92 Portmarnock Links Up 6
93 Carne (Hackett) Up 6
94 Enniscrone (The Dunes) New Entry
95 Close House (Lee Westwood Colt) Up 5
96 Broadstone New Entry
97 Pennard New Entry
98 Ladybank Down 2
99 Tandridge New Entry
100 Murcar New Entry