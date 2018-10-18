Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2017/18

Tom Clarke

Golf Monthly's Top 100 is the only list produced by golfers, for golfers. See which courses have made the list, find out where your favourites are ranked, tick off those you've visited and create a wish list of ones to play in the future.

1            Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa) Up 3

2            Muirfield Down 1

3            Royal County Down (Championship) Down 1

4            St Andrews (Old) Down 1

5            Carnoustie (Championship) Up 1

6            Royal Birkdale Down 1

7            Royal Dornoch (Championship) Up 1

8            Trump International Golf Links, Scotland Up 6

9            Sunningdale (New) Up 1

10            Royal St George’s (pictured below) Down 3

Royal St George's

11            Royal Lytham & St Annes Down 2

12            Sunningdale (Old) Up 1

13            Royal Portrush (Dunluce) Down 2

14            Royal Liverpool Down 2

15            Ballybunion (Old) Up 1

16            Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) Up 1

17            Kingsbarns Up 4

18            Waterville Down 3

19            The European Club Up 1

20            Royal Troon (Old) Up 9

21            Castle Stuart (pictured below) Up 2

Castle Stuart

22            Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) Down 4

23            Royal Porthcawl Down 1

24            St George’s Hill (Red & Blue) No Move

25            Ganton Down 6

26            North Berwick Up 2

27            Portmarnock (Red & Blue) Down 2

28            Lahinch (Old) Down 2

29            Walton Heath (Old) Down 2

30            Hillside No Move

31            Burnham & Berrow (Championship) Up 2

32            Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland (pictured below) No Move

Trump International Links Ireland

33            Nairn (Championship) Up 1

34            Hankley Common Up 7

35            Old Head Up 4

36            St Enodoc (Church) No Move

37            Gleneagles (King’s) Up 3

38            Swinley Forest No Move

39            Formby Down 2

40            Notts Up 8

41            Saunton (East) Down 6

42            The Berkshire (Red) Up 1

43            Prestwick Up 3

44            Royal St David’s No Move

45            Rosapenna (Sandy Hills) No Move

46            Silloth On Solway Up 5

47            Royal West Norfolk (pictured below) No Move

Royal West Norfolk

48            Alwoodley Up 4

49            Tralee Up 4

50            Walton Heath (New) Down 1

51            West Sussex Up 4

52            Western Gailes Up 2

53            Machrihanish Down 3

54            Rye (Old) Up 4

55            County Louth Up 4

56            Royal Cinque Ports No Move

57            The Berkshire (Blue) No Move

58            Blairgowrie (Rosemount) Up 4

59            Hunstanton Up 5

60            Moortown (pictured below) No Move

Moortown

61            Saunton (West) No Move

62            Gleneagles (Queen’s) Up 1

63            Gullane (No.1) Up 5

64            Worplesdon Up 2

65            St Andrews (New) Up 2

66            Southport & Ainsdale Up 3

67            Liphook Up 3

68            Aberdovey Down 3

69            Ballyliffin (Glashedy) Up 4

70            Aldeburgh (Championship) Up 1

71            Woburn (Marquess’) (pictured below) Up 3

Woburn Golf and Country Club Marquess' course

 

72            The Island Up 3

73            Druids Glen Up 3

74            Royal North Devon Down 2

75            Trevose (Championship) Up 2

76            Cruden Bay (Championship) Up 13

77            Mount Juliet Up 5

78            West Lancashire Up 1

79            West Hill Up 6

80            Lough Erne Down 2

81            The Belfry (Brabazon) Down 1

82            Parkstone Up 9

83            The Grove Up 4

84            Sherwood Forest Up 8

85            St Andrews (Castle) (pictured below) Up 5

St Andrews Castle Course

86            Woking Up 9

87            County Sligo (Championship) Up 6

88            K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup) Down 4

89            Woburn (Duchess’) Up 5

90            Ferndown (Old)  New Entry

91            Woburn (Duke’s) Up 6

92            Portmarnock Links Up 6

93            Carne (Hackett) Up 6

94            Enniscrone (The Dunes) New Entry

95            Close House (Lee Westwood Colt) Up 5

96            Broadstone New Entry

97            Pennard New Entry

98            Ladybank Down 2

99            Tandridge New Entry

100            Murcar New Entry

 