If you're looking for sheer golfing exhilaration from 1st tee to 18th green, Trump delivers in abundance thanks to the spectacular dunescape on which Martin Hawtree has painted this modern masterpiece

Trump International Golf Links Scotland Course Review

Green Fee Range: £160-£270

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,329 Yards

Visitor Times: At all available times during opening hours

Website: www.trumpgolfscotland.com

This magnificent Martin Hawtree design to the north of Aberdeen, set in the towering dune-land of the Menie Estate, has captivated golfers since its opening in 2012.

Hawtree must have thought Christmas had come early when he was presented with this unique expanse of towering dunesland, and what one can only assume was a very healthy budget to create a modern links with an established feel.

The good news, indeed the great news, is that not only did he succeeded, but he created a masterpiece – an instant classic.

The drama kicks in from the word go, but with so many magnificent holes, it’s hard to label any the real signature.

It’s rare that you play a links where every hole is both strong and unforgettable, but this vast, sprawling course is an unqualified exception.

While it would be capable of hosting a top-flight tournament and testing the very best, it is also enjoyable for less accomplished golfers and will look amazing to any spectator either watching on TV or walking the course.

It is impossible to single out individual holes when all are so strong, but to take the par 3s as a taster, all four are excellent.

The green at the 3rd borders an inlet from the sea, the 6th is protected by a deep bunker and burn to the right, the 13th plays over a valley to a sloping, plateau green, and the 16th is guarded by an army of pot bunkers.

Most who visit come back raving about this sparkling newcomer.

Holes delivering superb variety snake between mountainous, grass-topped sand hills, offering glimpses of the beach and the North Sea.

The wind plays a part in any round here and can dramatically alter the test posed depending on its direction.

The fairways, bunkers, greens and even pathways are beautifully defined and the vistas from some of the tees (the 14th in particular) are simply breath-taking.