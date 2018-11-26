The Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry Resort is an incredible place to play

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

Green Fee Range: £325-£375

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,511 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, depending on season

Website: www.turnberry.co.uk

Significant Changes

When you already have one of the finest and most attractive courses in the UK&I, one that has staged four successful and dramatic Open Championships, it is a bold move indeed to undertake substantial changes in a quest to make it even better.

This is exactly the challenge undertaken by Martin Ebert just three years ago, a task that he has accomplished in great style.

He had already been involved in the most recent changes at Turnberry prior to the 2009 Open, but this time was given far greater scope to build on the original restoration of the Ailsa Course by Philip Mackenzie Ross after WWII.

Probably the boldest changes are those around the turn which commence with a quite spectacular par 3, the 9th.

The former par 4 has morphed into a world-class ultra-long par 3 played over the cliffs to a new green in front of the lighthouse.

This is followed by what is now a glorious snaking par 5 that follows the coastline and another beautiful and thrilling short hole at eleven.

The new 10th tee presents another daunting carry across the shore, and the green has been pushed back close to the old 11th tee.

The stirring new par-3 11th then makes full use of the shoreline’s potential, playing across rocks and waves to a precarious green.