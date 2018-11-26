The Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry Resort is an incredible place to play
Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review
Green Fee Range: £325-£375
Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,511 Yards
Visitor Times: Every day, depending on season
Website: www.turnberry.co.uk
Significant Changes
When you already have one of the finest and most attractive courses in the UK&I, one that has staged four successful and dramatic Open Championships, it is a bold move indeed to undertake substantial changes in a quest to make it even better.
This is exactly the challenge undertaken by Martin Ebert just three years ago, a task that he has accomplished in great style.
He had already been involved in the most recent changes at Turnberry prior to the 2009 Open, but this time was given far greater scope to build on the original restoration of the Ailsa Course by Philip Mackenzie Ross after WWII.
Probably the boldest changes are those around the turn which commence with a quite spectacular par 3, the 9th.
The former par 4 has morphed into a world-class ultra-long par 3 played over the cliffs to a new green in front of the lighthouse.
This is followed by what is now a glorious snaking par 5 that follows the coastline and another beautiful and thrilling short hole at eleven.
The new 10th tee presents another daunting carry across the shore, and the green has been pushed back close to the old 11th tee.
The stirring new par-3 11th then makes full use of the shoreline’s potential, playing across rocks and waves to a precarious green.
The lighthouse itself has been transformed into one of the most amazing halfway houses in golf, and the course is presented in superb condition with every hole a memorable and fascinating test.
Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses UK & Ireland Rankings
It is also ingenious, for slotting certain pieces of the jigsaw in place have unlocked the way to previously unimaginable changes.
For example, the fearsomely long par-3 6th has given way to a mere 171-yarder, which in turn has allowed the 18th tee to be moved up on to the dunes to create a new finale playing straight back towards the imposing hotel.
The alterations to the 9th has allowed the 14th to be extended into a par 5 playing up to a new green, with the lighthouse now a far more prominent backdrop.
There’s no denying it’s pricey, but it’s also as good as it gets!
Other Golf Courses Donald Trump Owns
Course changes since previous ranking
Nothing significant
Proposed course changes
No design changes expected
Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict
The finest combination of championship test and location in the UK&I… bar none