Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

Tom Clarke

The Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry Resort is an incredible place to play

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

Green Fee Range: £325-£375

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,511 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, depending on season

Website: www.turnberry.co.uk

Significant Changes

Book Accommodation Neartrump Turnberry resort

Places to stay near trump Turnberry resort

View a range of accommodation options near trump Turnberry resort starting from as little as £100 a night.

TripAdvisor

|

From £100 a night

View Deal

From £100 a night

|

TripAdvisor

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

When you already have one of the finest and most attractive courses in the UK&I, one that has staged four successful and dramatic Open Championships, it is a bold move indeed to undertake substantial changes in a quest to make it even better.

The par-3 4th. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

This is exactly the challenge undertaken by Martin Ebert just three years ago, a task that he has accomplished in great style.

He had already been involved in the most recent changes at Turnberry prior to the 2009 Open, but this time was given far greater scope to build on the original restoration of the Ailsa Course by Philip Mackenzie Ross after WWII.

The par-5 7th (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Probably the boldest changes are those around the turn which commence with a quite spectacular par 3, the 9th.

The former par 4 has morphed into a world-class ultra-long par 3 played over the cliffs to a new green in front of the lighthouse.

The par-3 ninth. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

This is followed by what is now a glorious snaking par 5 that follows the coastline and another beautiful and thrilling short hole at eleven.

The new 10th tee presents another daunting carry across the shore, and the green has been pushed back close to the old 11th tee.

The view from the 10th tee. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The stirring new par-3 11th then makes full use of the shoreline’s potential, playing across rocks and waves to a precarious green.

The lighthouse itself has been transformed into one of the most amazing halfway houses in golf, and the course is presented in superb condition with every hole a memorable and fascinating test.

The view from the halfway hut (Image: @mrdanwalker/Twitter)

Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses UK & Ireland Rankings

It is also ingenious, for slotting certain pieces of the jigsaw in place have unlocked the way to previously unimaginable changes.

Looking back down the par-3 11th (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

For example, the fearsomely long par-3 6th has given way to a mere 171-yarder, which in turn has allowed the 18th tee to be moved up on to the dunes to create a new finale playing straight back towards the imposing hotel.

The par-5 14th (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The alterations to the 9th has allowed the 14th to be extended into a par 5 playing up to a new green, with the lighthouse now a far more prominent backdrop.

There’s no denying it’s pricey, but it’s also as good as it gets!

The par-4 17th (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Other Golf Courses Donald Trump Owns

Course changes since previous ranking

Nothing significant

Proposed course changes

No design changes expected

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The finest combination of championship test and location in the UK&I… bar none