Green Fee Range: £190-£215

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,648 Yards

Visitor Times: After 9.30am midweek and after 12pm weekends

Website: www.waltonheath.com

Walton Heath Golf Club New Course Review

New by name; 111 years old by nature. The sibling of this year’s British Masters venue eases you in with a short par-4, delightful par-3 combination, before a beautiful and, at times, very challenging heathland examination.

Other than the nuances of the individual hole designs, the New has all the same great strengths as its slightly more senior sibling, the Old.

The second Herbert Fowler creation here opened in 1907, three years after he had designed the Old. Originally a nine-holer, he extended it to the full 18 six years later.

Happily, you cross the intervening road before teeing off, but you are then lulled into a false sense of security by an opening par 4 that is just about driveable, followed by a short hole that is only 147 yards from the back.

Any complacency will soon be blown away as most of the remaining par 4s are lengthy and there are just two more par 3s, the final one as early as the 10th.

The par-5 16th is a 607-yard monster from the purple tees, and although the course may look the easier of the two at first sight, on closer inspection there’s not a lot to choose between them.

When the heather is out in late summer/autumn, a day spent on the two courses at Walton Heath interspersed by a tasty lunch in the clubhouse is a rare and enviable treat.