One of England's ten oldest clubs, West Lancs can more than hold its own when the wind is up.

West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £105-£125

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,706 Yards

Visitor Times: All tee times are subject to availability

Website: www.westlancashiregolf.co.uk

Few golfers come away from this revered links at Blundellsands, midway between Liverpool and Formby, in any doubt that every aspect of their game has been suitably examined. One of England’s truest seaside tests.

Founded in 1873, The West Lancashire Golf Club is one of the 10 oldest clubs in England. On the coast just north of Liverpool, it’s a 20-minute drive down from the golfing hub of Southport.

West Lancs delivers an uncompromising but fair test of seaside golf. The holes roll naturally across the terrain, with views of the Mersey Estuary and across to the mountains of Wales.

Humps and hollows, raised greens, coastal dunes and of course, a railway line, West Lancs epitomises British seaside golf.

Many holes here are exposed to the wind and, with thick rough through the summer months, it’s all too easy for a good score to disappear on the gusts.

There‘s a fine stretch of holes from 12 to 14. The 12th is an excellent par 3 of 175 yards, no frills just two bunkers waiting short and thick rough on either side.

The 13th is played from an elevated tee, around the dunes to a green designed to accept a low-running approach, then the 14th is a superb par 4 where you must trust your swing on the blind tee shot before firing a long iron into the raised green. It’s probably the hardest hole on what is really quite a hard course.