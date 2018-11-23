Amid the pine, heather and birch, this is a peaceful and appealing setting for golf

West Sussex Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £82.50-£175

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,328 Yards

Visitor Times: Any day except Friday (members only) after 9:30

Website: www.westsussexgolf.co.uk

Significant Changes

Large projects of heather re-generation especially to the right of the 11th hole plus re- positioning of the fairway bunkers on the 11th

From the moment you turn off the A283 just outside Pulborough, you sense you might be on to something special, and by the time you’re pulling up outside the delightful clubhouse, that hunch has been well and truly confirmed.

The course is the 1931 handiwork of Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison, but you wouldn’t be in the slightest bit surprised to be told it was half a century older than that.

This is heathland golf at its prettiest and best, on a layout where design intricacies form the bulk of the challenge rather than length.

That said, don’t let the par of 68 and modest length of 6,351 yards lull you into a false sense of security, for there is but one par 5 – the opening hole – and several lengthy par 4s, especially on the back nine.