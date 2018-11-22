Pretty and as narrow in the waist as a catwalk model, the Duchess' made her debut in 1979

Woburn Golf Club Duchess’ Course Review

Green Fee Range: £169-£179

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,651 Yards



Visitor Times: Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays

Website: woburngolf.co.uk

Woburn is renowned for its majestic pines that define each of its 54 lovely holes. Here, they are at their most imposing, hugging the holes so tightly that a wayward golfer may experience a touch of claustrophobia. There are few tracks in the UK that place such a premium on straight hitting.

On paper, The Duchess’ is the shortest of Woburn’s three superb layouts. But anyone who’s set foot on the course will know this doesn’t make it the easiest.

From the 1st onwards, the encroaching trees are an ominous threat and any tee shot drifting away from the centre can result in an impeded second.

It’s not only for the drives that accuracy is demanded; on many approaches, trees guard sections of the small greens and a shot straying left, right or long could end stymied behind one of those majestic pines.

The Duchess requires a strategic, skilful approach. With only four of the par 4s stretching beyond 400 yards, driver is not the ‘go-to’ option from the tee.

In fact, you’re likely to play an array of clubs on these holes, right down to a mid or short iron from the elevated tee at the 17th.

This is a wonderful course that rewards shot-making and a dynamic approach. As such, it’s been a popular venue for competition over the years, particularly in the women’s game. From 1982 until 1994 the Ford Classic on the Ladies European Tour was hosted on The Duchess’.