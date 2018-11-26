The youngest of Woburn's courses has become a firm favourite and was loved by the pros at 2015's British Masters

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review

Green Fee Range: £169-£179

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,744 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays

Website: www.woburngolf.co.uk

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review

Already host of three British Masters and set to stage the 2019 Ladies’ British Open, this is the youngest and most highly-rated of three beautiful and testing courses that run through stately pines an hour to the north of London.

Related: Top 100 Courses UK and Ireland

The Marquess’ is a big golf course, winding its way through 200 acres of glorious countryside on the Buckinghamshire/Bedfordshire borders, via fairways flanked by the odd rare specimen or two.

A joint collaboration among Peter Alliss, Clive Clark, Ross McMurray of European Golf Design and the much-missed Alex Hay, the Marquess’ serves up a relatively gentle opener before clicking spectacularly into gear on the 2nd and 3rd, both of which dogleg to the left and are designed to stoutly repel any overly aggressive play.

Big greens, exquisitely crafted holes and stirring approaches are the hallmark of the Marquess’, and nowhere are these elements combined more dramatically than on the par-5 7th, where a split fairway skirts a copse of pines.

Related: Woburn Duke’s Course Review

The right-hand strip is harder to find, but more likely to yield a home-in-two birdie. The 9th is another of those glorious approaches, playing down over a shallow ravine to a green that stares back invitingly.

The 12th, with its strategically placed water, serves up the risk-reward par 4 every great course should have, before a run for home to rival any played on the European Tour.

Related: Woburn Duchess’ Course Review

There will always be disagreement as to which is the finest of Woburn’s courses, but for the overall quality and beauty of the test, the Marquess’ takes the honours for us.