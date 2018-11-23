Woking has a rich history but has moved with the times with various changes to the course in recent years
Woking Golf Club Course Review
Green Fee Range: £70-£100
Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,397 Yards
Visitor Times: Monday to Friday, booking essential
Website: www.wokinggolfclub.co.uk
The oldest of Surrey’s three Ws, don’t be fooled by the genteel opener – Woking can defend itself admirably with holes like the fearsome 9th.
This Tom Simpson classic on a fine stretch of northwest Surrey linksland is held up by many as a prime example of a course ingeniously designed to test the best, while remaining playable for all.
Indeed, golfers will be licking their lips at the prospect of a sub-280-yard opener where the landing area is a downslope that will propel your ball towards the putting surface.
But don’t get too carried away, for things don’t always pan out as planned on holes of modest length, and the course hits back hard with a 221-yard one-shotter to a difficult green with steep run-offs to the right, before a long par 4 to another tough green where straying above the hole is distinctly ill-advised.
Therein lies a considerable element of the Woking intrigue, for while the course is not especially long, it is blessed with greens whose contours will keep you on your toes throughout.
This is particularly true of the 12th, which will confound even the finest of putters should they miss in the wrong place, and Tim Lobb’s new 16th green the other side of the water, which is as gently rumpled as a green can be.
Along the way you’ll face tests both generous and less so among the heather and pines, with the devilishly hard 9th falling into the latter camp.
Even if you hit a perfect drive to the corner, or just around the dogleg, you face a testing uphill approach to a green where missing left is bad, and missing right potentially terminal, should you catch the bank and bounce away into the shrubbery.
Course changes since previous ranking
Improved maintenance, green drainage programme
Proposed course changes
Complete irrigation system renewal in 2-4 years, heather regeneration work to continue
Golf Monthly Verdict
A heathland beauty that requires good strategy as much as skill