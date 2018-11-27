The Hotchkin is a classic, heather-lined heathland loyout where a premium is placed on accurate ball striking

Woodhall Spa Golf Club Hotchkin Course Review

Green Fee Range: £55 – £110

Medal Tee: Par 73 – 6,925 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, subject to availability

Website: www.woodhallspagolf.com

Among our inland courses, only Sunningdale Old and New eclipse this respected heathland layout.

This year’s rise reflects the successful first two phases of a major Tom Doak renovation, with 12 holes completed so far.

Much tree, shrub and gorse removal has sought to rejuvenate the heathland characteristics, while bunkers have been returned to their original style, with a number of previously discarded ones re-introduced to fulfil their strategic purpose once more.

With the final phase set to be completed ahead of the 2019 golfing season, the Hotchkin could well rise further next time round.

Ask any golfer who’s played the famous Hotchkin course what they most remember, and there’s a fair chance that they’ll instantly fire back, “The bunkers!”

Yet while they are indeed among the most visually attractive, strategically magnificent and deepest in the land, this heathland layout in the Lincolnshire spa town is about much more than just its hazards.

The club dates back to 1891, but the first two nine-hole layouts both ceded to residential expansion as the spa town flourished, and it wasn’t until 1905 that the club moved to its present Harry Vardon-designed Horncastle Road site.

JH Taylor was enlisted to help with the bunker placement, with Harry Colt then redesigning the layout in 1914.

What we are left with is one of the UK’s very finest inland courses, with many holes playing over relatively open heathland, and others, especially on the back nine, venturing in among the trees a little more.

There are doglegs, heather and pines at nearly every turn, but the real key to scoring is to avoid the deepest of the traps, nowhere more so than on the modest par-3 5th, where first-timers have the slight mental advantage of not knowing just how crucial it is to hit the target.