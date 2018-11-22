A classic Surrey Heathland layout which ranks highest of the three W's in Golf Monthly's UK&I Top 100

Worplesdon Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £70-£105

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,446 Yards

Visitor Times: Contact club for details

Website: www.worplesdongc.co.uk

Worplesdon Golf Club Course Review

Worplesdon is a fantastically pretty layout, particularly when the heather is in bloom and this classic heathland track is set predominantly on Bagshot sand, making it extremely well-draining.

The club has a great blend of short and long holes which deliver a hugely enjoyable test.

Surrey is undoubtedly blessed with way more than its fair share of classic heathland courses and indeed has more Golf Monthly Top 100 courses than any other county.

Along with West Hill and Woking, Worplesdon is one of the holy trinity of three W’s that virtually border one another.

Significant forestry and re-bunkering work has fully restored the original feel and been complemented by the re-establishment of heather and more natural, indigenous trees.

JF Abercrombie laid out the course in 1908 with the greens and bunkers constructed by Willie Park Junior, the former Open Champion responsible for the Old Course at Sunningdale.

The first four holes loop round and back to the clubhouse, and heather and pine are an almost constant companion.

The ‘signature’ hole is the delightful 10th played over a pond (pictured above), although strangely enough the hole is more Augusta than Surrey and the water is not really representative of the challenges waiting elsewhere.

Back-to-back par 5s immediately follow across the road in a particularly strong sequence of four holes that are completed by a well-bunkered par 3 and then the toughest two-shotter on the course, the 14th.

The closing four are all very pretty, and no matter how you play, it would be a cheerless person not to enjoy the fine golf on offer at Worplesdon.