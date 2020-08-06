Trump Turnberry King Robert The Bruce Course Review

Trump Turnberry's King Robert the Bruce course features in Golf Monthly's Next 100, the courses ranked 101st-200th

No sooner had the upgraded Ailsa course re-opened in 2016 to worldwide acclaim than word was out that the Kintyre course was to be transformed too, again at the hands of architect Martin Ebert.

This transformation resulted in several spectacular new coastal holes, and a new name – the King Robert the Bruce course – in honour of the Scottish legend born here in 1274.

The Kintyre course, a Donald Steel design absorbing some of Turnberry’s original second course, the Arran, opened in 2001 boasting a string of gorse-lined holes that gradually played out to the coastline around the turn before heading for home.

It is this coastline stretch where the most stunning changes took place, with Ebert re-routing the holes to play in the opposite direction, which not only makes maximum strategic use of the landscape, but also takes maximum visual advantage of Turnberry’s famous landmarks – the lighthouse and Ailsa Craig.

Elsewhere, new wetlands between the 5th and 13th, and new sandy waste areas between the 2nd and 3rd, enhanced the visuals on holes further inland, with the 5th a strong par 4 that passes those wetlands on the left en route to a green backed by pines.

Heading for home, the 16th is an attractive short hole playing to a raised, undulating green.

Turnberry’s star new attractions, though, lie in a wonderful stretch from the 8th to the 11th. Climb to the 8th tee and you now turn left to play along the highest ridge directly towards the lighthouse, which dominates the view as the hole sweeps down to a testing, semi-infinity green.

You then turn right back along the coast, with the memorable new ‘do or die’ green on the 9th enjoying an isolated setting above the rocks. Stray too far left and you face a long shot across a vast hollow that really is all carry!

The new par-3 10th plays across a shallow gully to the widest green on the course, while the 11th is a sprawling par 5, kinking this way and that.

There were many other subtle changes throughout, but these dramatic newcomers live longest in the memory.

