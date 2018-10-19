Golf in Buckinghamshire has much to offer from famous resorts to excellent members’ clubs.

The Best Golf Courses In Buckinghamshire

Set in the heart of England, the county of Buckinghamshire is one of the most affluent in the country and the golf illustrates that perfectly. With some stunning golf courses to choose from, including three just at Woburn Golf Club, a visit to the county on your next golf break would not disappoint.

In this piece we take a look at nine of the best.

Stoke Park

Even those who have never before visited will often recognise Stoke Park’s iconic white 18th-century mansion that serves as the clubhouse. It dominates the landscape and forms a striking backdrop to a number of Stoke Park’s 27 holes.

The Colt nine opens with a fairly friendly par 5 but quickly comes alive on the down-and-up par-3 3rd across a valley to a well-bunkered target. The long par-4 4th is then fully deserving of its Stroke Index 1 status, with OOB right a constant threat.

The 7th ranks among the most famous holes, as it provided the inspiration for Alister MacKenzie’s 16th at Augusta National. You may not ‘get this’ when you play it, but once you learn that the 16th green at Augusta was originally set the other side of the lake, it all falls into place.

The course wends it way through mature parkland and some wonderful arboreal specimens, with the second hole on the Allison nine among the visual highlights – a truly delightful short par 3 across water to a beautifully framed green.

Magnolia Park

After a relatively accommodating start, the testing par-5 8th – where the fairway throws everything towards the M40 from the first of its 537 yards to the last – comes at the end of a tough stretch from the 4th on account of either sheer length and/or testingly sloping greens.

The 12th has a split fairway, but there’s little merit in the left-hand route unless you happen to find yourself there by accident rather than design. The 15th is then a real standout hole playing round to the right and across a lake.

Magnolia Park enjoys a countryside location close to the M40, and the recently opened Best Western Plus Hotel’s 30 rooms mean you can now stay on site in the heart of the countryside.

Buckingham

The course close to the Great Ouse started life with six holes before growing to a full 18 in the 1970s. A delightful clear-flowing stream crosses a number of holes, including the 1st, 9th, 10th and 18th that all play down and up across its valley.

The 2nd is a shock to the system early on at 463 yards, but the excellent 252-yard 5th playing up and round to a steeply sloping green is living proof that par 4s don’t have to be long to test you.

The 12th and 13th play alongside the Great Ouse, the latter another good short par 4 where birdie aspirations will often be confounded by the ditch running up the middle.

