There are plenty of great courses in Kent to experience. We take a look at some of the best.

The Best Golf Courses In Kent

Located a stones-throw away from London, the county of Kent has plenty of golf courses with a variety of styles, designs and pedigrees for you to try. The cream of the crop are the three past Open venues, Royal St Georges, Princes and Royal Cinque Ports, but they are not the be all and end all by any stretch.

Below we take a look at some of the best courses.

North Foreland

The two par 3s down at the clifftops by the Captain Digby pub stand out heading out, the 5th playing up to a ruined folly that once had a tall central tower, and the 7th a little longer with wonderful views of Kingsgate Castle to the right.

The 17th is the pick of the homeward run – a long par four that sweeps down and then up to a green with a steep slope at the front, a deep run-off to the right and a large grassy hollow to the left.

Littlestone

The long demanding par-4 16th (a par 5 for many in all but name!) and the superb par 3 that follows it have always stood out for me, but the other 16 holes are none too shabby, with things hotting up immediately after the short par 4 opener.

At 407 yards, the 2nd is a mid-length par 4 with the approach played between a dip in the dune ridge that affords you a helpful sight of the flag if you haven’t strayed too far offline off the tee – a little like the 3rd at Muirfield.

Prince’s

While the Shore and Dunes nines are considered the Prince’s ‘course’ by many, I’ll admit to having a soft spot for the Himalayas, which perhaps has greater variety among its holes.

The 7th here is as fearsome a long par 3 as you’ll encounter when the wind is up, playing to a raised green with steep run-offs either side.

But if you’re looking for the hardest hole at Prince’s, look no further than the 1st on the Dunes, a long dogleg left where the fairway is hard to find, but not as hard as the upturned saucer green.

Royal Cinque Ports

The links gets going quickly with the excellent par-5 3rd, where the word ‘undulating’ takes on its fullest meaning.

A punchbowl green lies semi-hidden beyond the final crest, with the trickiest pin positions towards the back. Several outgoing holes flank the sea wall, with the 6th green right up against it.

Royal St George’s

I absolutely love everything St George’s has to offer, from the feeling of spaciousness around the 1st tee to the sheer individuality the holes.

No two holes are remotely the same here, which can’t be said of several otherwise very fine links.