We take in some of the highlights of golf in Yorkshire including three Ryder Cup courses at Moortown, Ganton and Lindrick

The Best Golf Courses In Yorkshire

The first thing you notice on a map of Yorkshire and all its constituent elements is its sheer size – North Yorkshire alone is larger than any English county.

So no wonder it boasts more golf clubs than any other, from the moorland courses of the Dales, to some great heathland and parkland tracks, then across to the links and cliff-top offerings on the coast.

Faced with such a wealth of courses, one inevitably has to narrow things down a little when it comes to golf in Yorkshire, so here we visit some of the county’s best courses including three that have hosted the Ryder Cup.

Moortown

The first ever European Ryder Cup venue, Moortown, is a historic piece of golfing property that should be on all golfer’s must-play lists.

It was designed by the famous Dr Alister MacKenzie who also designed Alwoodley Golf Club which is literally around the corner.

After a gentle opening par-5, the 2nd is a real brute, but it’s the clever short par-4 5th that stands out early on.

You can’t see much off the tee and its green is supremely well-bunkered, as is the signature par-3 10th named ‘Gibraltar’.

From the 11th to 14th, the four memorable holes run up and down alongside each other on a plateau as you head towards the finishing stretch.

Moortown finishes with a pretty par-3 17th hole then a stirring finale to a large, well-protected green in front of the clubhouse.

Ganton

The brilliant Ganton in the Vale of Pickering achieved Ryder Cup glory in 1949, 20 years after Moortown.

Everything about the club oozes old-school class from the white chain-link fence flanking the drive, to a clubhouse where even the toilet doors have proper keys!

The course is an absolute gem too with an embarrassment of riches.

The 6th, with shades of Gleneagles, stands out, as does the pretty par-3 10th, whose inherently fair green is heavily bunkered, yet slightly concave to gather balls in.

Sir Michael Bonallack, regarded as Britain’s greatest ever amateur, said of Ganton, “The journey from tee to green on every hole is one of the most enjoyable golfing examinations that a player is ever likely to experience”.

It is essentially an inland links presenting a near-faultless test of golf, and is well worthy of its position at 25th in our current UK&I Top 100.

Scarborough North Cliff

North Cliff is not as relentlessly exposed to the elements as you might expect, for only five holes play on the sea side of the main A165, and they’re pretty open and forgiving.

Across the road after the 2nd, the course comes alive via a great mix of parkland holes.

The 6th and 7th flank the long-disused Scarborough to Whitby railway, the former a sweeping par 4 playing down, round and up, the latter a par-3 with a treacherously sloping green.

Scarborough South Cliff

The A165 also bisects South Cliff, with road improvements forcing layout changes a few years ago.

There are seven sea-side holes here, accessed via a substantial bridge after the par-3 3rd.

The immediate task then is a tempting short par 4 played directly towards the sea, but the majestic cliff-top par 5 that follows really shines.

We were amazed when told that there used to be two more holes wedged between here and the cliff edge – the old 9th and 10th – which we’re guessing weren’t for vertigo sufferers.

Lindrick

Lindrick is another of Yorkshire’s former Ryder Cup venues and was the scene of Europe’s famous 1957 victory where Dai Rees’ side beat the Americans for the first time in 24 years.

The course was originally designed by Old Tom Morris but the likes of Tom Dunn, Willie Park and Alister MacKenzie have all had their input through the years.

The 5th tee, set on an island in the river by a mini-gorge, has a story to tell, with its land-owner withholding access in the 1957 Ryder cup forcing play from a forward tee on Lindrick property.

The 12th, which had to be relocated further from the busy A57 that intersects the course, was one of our favourite holes, doglegging early to the left, then down to a steeply sloping green.