Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review - Dating back to the 1880s, the birth of this fabulous links coincided with the building of a railway line that made the local town a popular holiday destination

Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review



Green Fee Range: £60-£220

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,787 Yards

Visitor Times: AM & PM on Monday, Tuesday and Friday – AM only on Thursday – PM only on Sunday

Website: www.royalcountydown.org

Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review

One of the most photographed courses in the world, Royal County Down boasts arguably the most spectacular setting of any of our traditional links.

The Mountains of Mourne provide a glorious backdrop, and when the gorse or heather are in bloom, it’s hard to imagine a lovelier place to play.

Now 125 years old, the course has evolved thanks to the influence of some of golf’s finest architects, including Old Tom Morris and Harry Colt.

Book Accommodation near Royal County Down golf club championship Course Places to stay near Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course View a range of accommodation options near Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course starting from as little as £80 a night.

One of the game’s finest commentators, Bernard Darwin, described this classic links as one of “big and glorious carries, nestling greens, entertainingly blind shots, local knowledge and beautiful turf – the kind of golf that people play in their most ecstatic dreams”.

Rory McIlroy is a frequent visitor and several important championships have been staged over the course including the Walker Cup, the Curtis Cup and the Amateur Championship.

If it had the infrastructure and spectator capacity, there is no question that it would have all the credentials to host The Open.

Visitors, depending on handicap, are welcome to play from the longer tees. But if the wind is blowing, as it usually is, then it is definitely advisable to err on the side of caution.

Standout holes include the tough par-3 4th, which is played from an elevated tee, and the wonderful 9th, with its blind drive to the fairway waiting some 60ft below.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Royal County Down Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A spectacular setting, a real test and a complete feast for the eyes – Royal County Down is golfing heaven