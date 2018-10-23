Cornwall has some brilliant golf clubs which offer great vistas and traditional links golf

The Best Golf Courses In Cornwall

Cornwall is England’s remotest county, occupying the most south-western point of the UK.

Due to its remote location, many of its courses are reasonable to play and many of them are exceptionally good.

Cornwall has two courses in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 – St Enodoc’s Church Course at 36th and Trevose’s Championship Course at 75th.

However, there’s an abundance of great golf in the county including the St Mellion Resort which includes the Jack Nicklaus course, host of the Benson and Hedges International Open for six years in the 90s.

St Enodoc

There are two courses at St Enodoc; the Church and the Holywell, which has nine par 3s and nine par 4s.

The layout of the Church has changed over time and the Holywell course uses some of the land it used to lie upon. However, except for some of the later holes, Holywell is more parkland than links.

The superb James Braid-designed Church Course is a genuinely world class links courses with many varied, attractive and memorable holes.

The 9th tee, with the shimmering estuary to the left and the wooded Bray Hill rising behind the green is one of the best views in golf.

There are also fine views over the church to the Estuary and Padstow in the distance from the 13th and 14th fairways as they rise up and curve around St Enodoc church.

But the most imposing view at St Enodoc is of the huge bunker in the middle of the soaring sand dune in the middle of the 6th fairway, about 100 yards out from the green and obliterating sight of it.

It is without doubt one of England’s finest courses and a pleasure to play.

Trevose

The glorious views from Trevose’s clubhouse and 1st tee over the course to the sea are always a delight.

This Harry Colt layout has made more open by recent clearances of vegetation.

It also been made harder, as befits a course which has hosted the Brabazon Trophy and McGregor Trophy in recent years.

The par-3 3rd over a steep valley and the dogleg par-5 4th to the edge of Booby’s Bay are the best regarded holes; the 4th green is the only time you play next to the sea. But a favourite of ours is the par-3 8th for its understated beauty and challenge.

The Headland course provides nine holes of character and the best view from a Trevose green, from its 5th. The Short Course is par-3 layout of much charm.