The wealth of wonderful golf throughout the UK & Ireland is so extensive that selecting this year’s Next 100 was harder than ever.
The UK & Ireland’s Next 100 Golf Courses
The UK and Ireland is blessed with great strength in depth. We feel these 100 courses are the closest to challenging our Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.
Effingham new entry
Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)
Frilford Heath (Red) new entry
K Club – Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup
Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
The Roxburghe new entry
Royal Worlington and Newmarket
Stoneham new entry
Trump Turnberry – King Robert The Bruce new entry
