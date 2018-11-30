The UK & Ireland’s Next 100 Golf Courses

Tom Clarke

The wealth of wonderful golf throughout the UK & Ireland is so extensive that selecting this year’s Next 100 was harder than ever.

The UK and Ireland is blessed with great strength in depth. We feel these 100 courses are the closest to challenging our Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.

Addington

Archerfield (Dirleton)

Archerfield (Fidra)

Ardglass

Ashburnham

Ashridge

Ballybunion (Cashen)

Beau Desert

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Blackmoor

Blackwell

Boat of Garten

Brora

Camberley Heath

Carne

Carton House (Montgomerie)

Castlerock (Mussenden)

Castletown

Cavendish

Celtic Manor (Twenty Ten)

Concra Wood

Conwy

Coombe Hill

Crail (Balcomie)

Crowborough Beacon

Delamere Forest

Donegal

Dunbar

Dundonald

Effingham new entry

Elie

Enville (Highgate)

Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)

Frilford Heath (Red) new entry

Fulford

Glasgow Gailes

Gleneagles (PGA Centenary)

Goodwood (Downs)

Gullane (No.2)

Hayling

Hindhead

Huddersfield

Ipswich (Purdis Heath)

Isle of Purbeck (Purbeck)

K Club – Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup

Killarney (Killeen)

Killeen Castle

Kilmarnock Barassie

Knole Park

Ladybank

Lindrick

Little Aston

Littlestone

London (International)

Luffenham Heath

Luffness New

Lundin

Machrihanish Dunes

Machynys Peninsula

Manchester

Monifieth

Montrose (Medal)

Moray (Old)

Narin and Portnoo

Nefyn and District (Old)

New Zealand

Northamptonshire County

North Hants

Panmure

Piltdown

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links

Portsalon

Prince’s (Shore/Dunes)

Pyle and Kenfig

Remedy Oak

Rockliffe Hall

The Roxburghe new entry

Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)

Royal Dublin

Royal Wimbledon

Royal Worlington and Newmarket

Sandiway

Seacroft

Seaton Carew

Sheringham

Slaley Hall (Hunting)

Southerndown

Southerness

Spey Valley

St Andrews (Duke’s)

St Andrews (Jubilee)

St Annes Old Links

St Mellion (Nicklaus)

Stoke Park (Colt/Allison)

Stoneham new entry

Tenby

Thorndon Park

Trump Turnberry – King Robert The Bruce new entry

Wallasey

West Surrey

