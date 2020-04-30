Voyage Of Discovery – Tour Of Ireland

At Golf Monthly, we are lucky enough that within our readership we are able to call on the services of around two dozen dedicated golfers to assist with our biennial listings of the Top 100 and Next 100 courses in the UK & Ireland. One of the most experienced is Kevin Diss, a gifted golfer who took early retirement from his career in camera and closed-circuit technology three years ago.

A member at both Gog Magog and John O’Gaunt, the two-handicapper has since very much enjoyed developing his photographic skills, which have spawned a second career in sports and event photography.

His work can be seen at www.kevindiss.com, and last September he undertook an ambitious and energetic tour around Ireland. Wearing his GM assessor’s hat, he set off to play no fewer than 25 excellent courses in just 16 days!