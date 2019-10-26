Windlesham Golf Club in Surrey has just celebrated its 25th anniversary. I was a founder member and my nephew was a founder junior member. Neither of us having played there for about 20 years — I gave up my membership when I moved from the area — we returned to see how things had changed.

Windlesham Golf Club now has an impressive clubhouse and course. The former is after some rebuilding and refurbishment. The latter is partly a result of it, literally, just growing up.

The layout now nestles into the landscape rather than looking slightly imposed upon it as brand-new courses can.

The parkland track was created from farmland. Trees and vegetation have grown, and parts are now genuinely beautiful, such as the approach to the 17th green.