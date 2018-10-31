One of the greatest things about golf is the way it is played across natural landscapes, and there aren't many courses which use their landscapes better than these 20.

20 Of The World’s Most Incredible Golf Courses

Below we list some of the world’s most incredible courses, featuring clifftop courses, links courses, classic heathlands and more.

Some are super-famous whilst others may be lesser known to you. One thing they share is the beauty and wow factor.

20 Of The World’s Most Incredible Golf Courses:

Pine Valley, New Jersey, USA

Pine Valley claims the number one spot in Golf Digest’s USA Top 100.

The New Jersey course was designed by George Arthur Crump with the help of Harry Colt and then later alterations from A.W. Tillinghast, Hugh Wilson, George C. Thomas Jr and Walter Travis.

The course is carved out of the natural sand dunes and tall, towering pines, making it the ultimate golfing test in a beautiful setting.

Royal County Down, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Royal County Down in Northern Ireland is Golf Digest’s number one course in the world (outside of America).

The traditional links course ranks 3rd in our latest UK&I Top 100.

The Mountains of Mourne provide a glorious backdrop, and when the gorse or heather are in bloom, it’s hard to imagine a lovelier place to play.

Now over 125 years old, the course has evolved thanks to the influence of some of golf’s finest architects, including Old Tom Morris and Harry Colt.

Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula, California, USA

Pebble Beach on Monterrey Peninsula is probably one of golf’s two or three real bucket list courses.

Golf fans know it well from US Opens, Pebble Beach Pro-Ams and the old Tiger Woods PGA Tour games.

Its signature holes include the short downhill par-3 7th, the tough par-3 17th and the famous par-5 finishing hole which doglegs left around the jagged rockface and Pacific Ocean.

Shiskine, Isle of Arran, Scotland

The 12-holer at Shiskine won’t be known to most but hopefully after reading this more will go and check it out.

Located on the Isle of Arran, Shiskine is arguably one of the UK&I’s most spectacular golf courses, and it barely takes 2 and a half hours to get round.

The club dates back to 1896 and the course is right on the sea, featuring burns, blind tee shots and simply spectacular scenery.

Old Head, Kinsale, Ireland

Old Head Golf Links on a peninsula off the south coast of Ireland is without doubt the UK&I’s most spectacular setting, in fact it may well be the world’s.

Golf loving brothers John and Patrick O’Connor acquired the 220 acres of farmland in 1989 with the specific intent of creating “one of the top ten international courses and ultimately the world’s premier golf club.”

And boy they did.

Over half of the holes play alongside the huge cliff faces where at points you are two miles from the mainland.

The standout holes are 2, 3, 4, 7, 12 and 13 – all of them carry the ‘wow’ factor. Old Head really has to be experienced.

Read more on the history: Old Head Golf Links: Take a walk on the wild side

Legend Golf Course, Entebeni, South Africa

The Legend Golf Course, in Entebeni, South Africa, was designed by 18 different golfers, each one doing an entire hole, but it is famous for its 631m long par-3 extreme 19th hole.

The holes were designed by players including Padraig Harrington, Sergio Garcia, Bernard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Justin Rose and Vijay Singh.

Harrington was the first player to par the extreme 19th.

The tee shot is played at the top of Hanglip mountain down to the green which is in the shape of Africa. You need a helicopter ride to get up and down!

The 18 hole championship course plays over 7,700 metres off the back tees, making it one of, if not the, longest golf courses in the world.

Le Touessrok, Mauritius

The Ile Aux Cerfs Golf Club at Le Touessrok Resort occupies its own island off the east coast of Mauritius.

The Bernhard Langer-designed golf course is regarded as one of the world’s greatest, set in truly stunning scenery surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay, South Africa

Pinnacle Point is South Africa’s version of Pebble Beach, playing alongside the Mossel Bay overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The course was designed by Darren Clarke and Peter Matkovich and was named ‘South Africa’s Best Golf Course’ in the Annual World Golf Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Seven holes play alongside the Indian Ocean whilst four play over the Ocean and cliffs.

Cape Kidnappers, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

It is hard to believe that the Tom Doak design at Cape Kidnappers opened in just 2004.

It appears like it has been there forever, as the holes play alongside the thin jagged edges of the cliff ‘fingers’.

Players can walk right up to the edges, 140 metres above sea level in what really is an incredible golfing experience.

It is one of the world’s most photographed courses and will be on most golfers’ bucket lists.

Loch Lomond, Scotland

The former Scottish Open venue Loch Lomond is one of the world’s most beautiful and unique courses.

Situated right on the edge of the stunning Loch Lomond, the championship golf course, always kept in perfect condition, has phenomenal views of the loch and mountains.

It is a very exclusive club so unfortunately most golfers won’t get the chance to play there.