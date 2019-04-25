The Callaway Apex 19 irons are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Callaway Apex 19 Irons

Editor’s Choice 2019

It’s been four years since the previous Apex generation launch, so the 2019 line was a much-anticipated new arrival – and it doesn’t disappoint. Apex irons are synonymous with great feel and a beautiful sound, while providing distinct differences in looks and performance between the two models (Apex and Apex Pro). This continues to be the case with the 2019 models.

Key technology

Callaway’s Urethane Microsphere technology is the big talking point so far as advancements are concerned. The Apex has an extremely soft feel thanks to a mild carbon steel body with urethane microspheres engineered for the first time in a forged iron. The idea is that you get millions of tiny air pockets, which means that any vibrations that you’re creating at impact can be dampened down without the face having to slow down. This means golfers should experience really good ball speeds, plus impressive distance and feel.

Meanwhile, Callaway’s Face Cup technology promotes more ball speed for greater distance performance, even on shots that don’t find the centre of the clubface to help players achieve greater consistency.

Apex and Apex Pro

The Apex Pro has a slightly thinner leading edge, and a fraction less forgiveness than the hotter-feeling Apex. However, both sets will suit players who are competent ball strikers; those who are looking for really good feel through impact.

Callaway has introduced some of the best irons in recent years, and certainly a number of the most feature-packed. Game improvers have been particularly well looked after, but the forged Apex line continues to hold huge appeal for the more consistent ball strikers and better players. The traditional look is also easy on the eye and although the premium price tag cannot be ignored, there’s little debating the performance benefits on offer.

