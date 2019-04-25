The Callaway Apex hybrid is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

Editor’s Choice 2019

The hybrid has come a long way since it first re-emerged as a gapping club last decade, as technologies featured in drivers, fairways and irons have been adopted and adapted to improve performance. Callaway has long been a pioneer when it comes to driver, fairway and hybrid technology and the Apex is a good example of this. It’s a sleek-looking, powerful and versatile club that impressed us both with its looks and its performance.

The new Apex Hybrid, available in lofts 18°, 20°, 22° and 24°, is the first players’ hybrid from Callaway to feature Jailbreak Technology. Two steel Jailbreak bars stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote fast ball speed and distance. The Forged Face Cup is made from Carpenter 455 Steel and is designed for increased ball speed at every impact location.

Controlled ball flight

The Apex provides the benefits of a hybrid while maintaining the spin characteristics and controlled ball flight of a long iron for better players and Tour Pros. It has a compact shape, a classic PVD finish and comes with a Temper Catalyst Shaft.

At address, the club has a stylish, strong look and we found the weighting to be spot on. The ball flight is definitely stronger, more long-iron than fairway and that will clearly suit the better player. Having said that, it’s a forgiving club so any golfer looking to achieve lower spin with their hybrid will see benefits from the Apex.

Consistency and workability

In terms of distance, the Apex performs well against competitors thanks to the excellent Jail Break technology, but it’s really in consistency and shot-shaping that the club stands out. For those seeking the forgiveness of a hybrid without sacrificing the workability of a longer iron, the Apex will deliver this in impressive fashion.

