The Cobra King F9 Speedback driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver

Editor’s Choice 2019

It comes as no surprise that PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau have already tasted success with Cobra’s new King F9 Speedback driver. A visually striking design combined with undeniable performance and technology, it is perfect for those looking for a forgiving, adjustable driver without the premium price tag.

Eye-catching Appearance

The yellow sections on the sole undeniably stand out on the shelf and on top, it doesn’t get much more subtle. Cobra is a brand known for bright colours and personality, the crown is littered with features, like a raised section, PWR ridges and 360Aero trips, all designed to increase clubhead speed. Although implemented in a subtle way, the King F9 Speedback is still one of the busier looking drivers on the marker from this view, yet they don’t distract you from your ultimate goal of hitting longer, straighter drives. In fact, the length from front-to-back helps inspire confidence over the ball.

Premium Performance

Thanks to a low CG and advanced aerodynamics, the F9 Speedback is a fast, high-launching and low-spinning driver suited to a range of abilities. The CNC Milled face, said to boast more precise bulge and roll properties than hand-polished faces, has been made three per cent thinner and ten per cent lighter.

Adjustable loft and interchangeable 14g and 2g sole weights can help alter spin characteristics – for example switching them around changed spin by over 500rpm for us, and yet the launch angle remained similar.

Make no mistake, pound for pound the King F9 Speedback has an extremely strong case for being the best driver on the market. It offers performance that matches premium drivers, helped by its effective adjustability. Then you factor in the Cobra Connect shot tracking and the price of only £349, you have an enticing package that more than deserves to be included in our Editors Choice list.

